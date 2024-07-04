Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay

No Excerpt

By Jaffari Muyinda

Casual workers at Busoga Forestry Company in Mayuge have staged a demonstration protesting alleged mistreatment of their colleagues and delayed payment for two months.

The workers, who gathered at the company's premises, demanded fair treatment and prompt payment.

The protesters claimed that their colleagues working on mills and drivers have received payment, while they have been left out.

They also accused management of making unjustified deductions from their remuneration.

Attempts to meet with Managing Director John Labi were met with hostility, forcing them to lay down tools.

Community Relations Officer Ms. Shakira Mirembe tried to pacify the protesters, promising to organize a meeting to discuss their plight.

However, the move was opposed by the workers, who insisted that they need their money, not promises.

"We have heard enough promises," said Hadijjah Kadondi who doubles as the area councilor and a sub contractor.

"We want our money, not meetings. We have families to feed and bills to pay."

The protesters alleged that Ms. Mirembe's attempt to cool them down was a delaying tactic, meant to buy time for the management.

"We will not fall for that," said another worker. "We will continue to protest until our demands are met."

The demonstration ended peacefully, but the workers vowed to continue their action until their demands are met.

The company's management is yet to comment on the matter following accessing them proving futile at the time of the incident.

The protest has drawn attention to the plight of casual workers in the forestry industry, who often face exploitation and mistreatment.

The workers' demands for fair treatment and prompt payment have resonated with the community, who are calling for better working conditions and respect for workers' rights.