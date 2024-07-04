    • Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay

    News -->
    Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay
    Caption not available

    By NP admin
    Tags:
    Busoga Forestry... uganda Ugandan News

    No Excerpt

    By Jaffari Muyinda

    Casual workers at Busoga Forestry Company in Mayuge have staged a demonstration protesting alleged mistreatment of their colleagues and delayed payment for two months.

    Keep Reading

    The workers, who gathered at the company's premises, demanded fair treatment and prompt payment.

    The protesters claimed that their colleagues working on mills and drivers have received payment, while they have been left out.

    They also accused management of making unjustified deductions from their remuneration.

    Attempts to meet with Managing Director John Labi  were  met with hostility, forcing them to lay down tools.

    Community Relations Officer Ms. Shakira Mirembe  tried to pacify the protesters, promising to organize a meeting to discuss their plight.

    However, the move was opposed by the workers, who insisted that they need their money, not promises.

    "We have heard enough promises," said Hadijjah Kadondi who doubles as the area councilor and a sub contractor.

    "We want our money, not meetings. We have families to feed and bills to pay."

    The protesters alleged that Ms. Mirembe's attempt to cool them down was a delaying tactic, meant to buy time for the management.

    "We will not fall for that," said another worker. "We will continue to protest until our demands are met."

    The demonstration ended peacefully, but the workers vowed to continue their action until their demands are met.

    The company's management is yet to comment on the matter following accessing them proving futile at the time of the incident.

    The protest has drawn attention to the plight of casual workers in the forestry industry, who often face exploitation and mistreatment.

    The workers' demands for fair treatment and prompt payment have resonated with the community, who are calling for better working conditions and respect for workers' rights.

     

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    news By Salmah Namwanje
    7 hours ago
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    business By Pius Serugo
    12 hours ago
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    crime By Lukia Nantaba
    12 hours ago
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    5 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close