Kikuube district asked to initiate chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma forest

No Excerpt

A meeting held in kikuube Distict, chaired by Tourism Officer Ajuna Kareem and attended by district leaders, tourism lodges, tour operators, and conservation organizations has asked district authorities to think of starting chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma forest.

It was noted that two groups of chimpanzees are already fully habituated, and we should take this opportunity to boost local and national income.

Toni Ofungi, a tourism consultant says it is high time the area woke up from slumber and put to good use the natural beauty and adventure to improve the standards of living of the people from the initiative revenue.

"By supporting chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma, visitors help to promote sustainable tourism that benefits both wildlife conservation and the local community, residents should understand the value of that," Ofungi said.

The forest is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including the endangered chimpanzee and several bird species. It is a critical habitat for primates, birds, and other wildlife.

Bugoma Forest plays a significant role in the local and regional climate, water cycle, and soil conservation.

It serves as a crucial carbon sink, helping to mitigate climate change. For the vast majority of dwellers, the forest holds cultural importance for the local communities, who rely on it for traditional medicine, food, and other resources.

Despite its importance, Bugoma Forest faces threats from deforestation, illegal logging, and land conversion for agriculture and development.

Among the attendees were Bugoma primate Conservation Project, Hoima Cultural Lodge, Bugoma Jungle Lodge, Lake Albert Safari Lodge, Kikonko Lodge, Association for the Conservation of Bugoma Forest(ACBF), Association of exclusive sustainable tour operators (ESTOA) and local guides.