    • Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence

    News -->
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Ronald Sanya Namayingo District Chairman

    By Hakim Kanyere
    Tags:
    Namayingo police uganda Ugandan News

    No Excerpt

    The fight to save CN Sugar factory in Namayingo  has taken a new twist after police summoned the  district  LCV Chairman Ronald Sanya and his Vice Abdallah Twaha Kawuta to record statements over inciting violence.

    In the summonses accessed, the two district bosses who are accused of inciting violence have been instructed to report to Busoga East regional police headquarters on July, 9,  2024 without fail.

    Keep Reading

    The duo is accused of inciting the masses last week to stage a peaceful demonstration against the revocation letter of no objection by the Minister of Trade and Industry Francis Mwebesa.

    The district chairman  is also accused of telling the people of Namayingo on several occasions to burn sugarcane trucks belonging to Bugiri Sugar Ltd.

    "We have evidence that Bugiri Sugar is behind the revocation letter of no objection issued to CN Sugar Factory by Trade and Industry Minister Francis Mwebesa recently" Sanya told locals during a meeting at Nsango village on July, 1.

    He has also written a petition to the Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba asking him to recall Namayingo District Police Commander SP Joseph Kamukama whom he accuses of fighting development in the area.

    During a public meeting on Monday Sanya said ''I have audios where the DPC Joseph Kamukama was luring me together with my vice to shun the fight of saving CN Sugar in exchange of huge sums of money from Bugiri Sugar Ltd''.

    "I have already submitted those audios to his superiors as evidence to support my petition against the DPC."

    Following those utterances, Police have reacted by summoning him and his Vice Abdallah Twaha Kawuta.

    ''Under section 27A of the police Act,the police are empowered to invite/summon/require the attendence of any person whom the police have reason to believe has valuable/relevant information, exhibits or documents to assist the police'."

    "This office is investigating a case of alleged incitement to violence, threatening violence defamation .You are  therefore required to report to the regional CID office Busoga East Iganga on July, 9, 2025 at 10:00AM".

     

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News . Apr 18, 2024
    Woman Killed by Mob in Lira Following Husband's Death
    News,Top Stories . Jul 06, 2024
    Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police
    Business,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    news By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    Uganda banks of MICE to boost tourism revenue
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    5 hours ago
    Uganda banks of MICE to boost tourism revenue
    Kikuube district asked to initiate chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma forest
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    5 hours ago
    Kikuube district asked to initiate chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma forest
    Namutumba councilor remanded for disrupting State House anti corruption unit meeting
    news By Teven Kibumba
    5 hours ago
    Namutumba councilor remanded for disrupting State House anti corruption unit meeting
    Govt asked to save Luweero water crisis situation
    news By Consolata Taaka
    6 hours ago
    Govt asked to save Luweero water crisis situation
    LATEST STORIES
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    news By Alex Mugasha
    2 hours ago
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    2 hours ago
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    asia By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    top-stories By admin
    3 hours ago
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told
    education By Herbert Sseryazi
    3 hours ago
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told

    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    3 hours ago
    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    5 hours ago
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    news By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects