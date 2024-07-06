Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence

No Excerpt

The fight to save CN Sugar factory in Namayingo has taken a new twist after police summoned the district LCV Chairman Ronald Sanya and his Vice Abdallah Twaha Kawuta to record statements over inciting violence.

In the summonses accessed, the two district bosses who are accused of inciting violence have been instructed to report to Busoga East regional police headquarters on July, 9, 2024 without fail.

The duo is accused of inciting the masses last week to stage a peaceful demonstration against the revocation letter of no objection by the Minister of Trade and Industry Francis Mwebesa.

The district chairman is also accused of telling the people of Namayingo on several occasions to burn sugarcane trucks belonging to Bugiri Sugar Ltd.

"We have evidence that Bugiri Sugar is behind the revocation letter of no objection issued to CN Sugar Factory by Trade and Industry Minister Francis Mwebesa recently" Sanya told locals during a meeting at Nsango village on July, 1.

He has also written a petition to the Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba asking him to recall Namayingo District Police Commander SP Joseph Kamukama whom he accuses of fighting development in the area.

During a public meeting on Monday Sanya said ''I have audios where the DPC Joseph Kamukama was luring me together with my vice to shun the fight of saving CN Sugar in exchange of huge sums of money from Bugiri Sugar Ltd''.

"I have already submitted those audios to his superiors as evidence to support my petition against the DPC."

Following those utterances, Police have reacted by summoning him and his Vice Abdallah Twaha Kawuta.

''Under section 27A of the police Act,the police are empowered to invite/summon/require the attendence of any person whom the police have reason to believe has valuable/relevant information, exhibits or documents to assist the police'."

"This office is investigating a case of alleged incitement to violence, threatening violence defamation .You are therefore required to report to the regional CID office Busoga East Iganga on July, 9, 2025 at 10:00AM".