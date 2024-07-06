    • Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete

    News -->
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    A flea market in Mbarara's Katete | Alex Mugasha

    By Alex Mugasha
    Tags:

    No Excerpt

    The City authorities in Mbarara have notified traders engaging in the weekly markets that weekly flea market in Katete will no longer be accepted.

    “People spend money and waste more time moving about instead of spending more time doing productive work ,” Samuel Tayebwa Rwakinanga, the Mbarara City head of revenue, told the Nile Post.

    “Katete Friday market was not a market, it was a makeshift selling area and placed on the road and the growing population in the area has made it so hard for people to move when it is a Friday and that congestion is making us look like poor town managers,” Tayebwa said.

    According to the Mbarara City mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, “the Market Act allows the private people to do market and those private people can do market where government has no market.

    "Katete has no land for market, and the current market has been on the streets,” Kakyebezi said.

    “There are people with land that have entered an agreement with Mbarara City Council to make sure that those people are taken care of in their premises, therefore certifying all the procedures, the private people will run the weekly markets going forward."

    Mbarara City speaker Bonny Tashobya highlighted the need to relocate all the weekly markets because the traders lay merchandise on the street posing traffic flow and health challenges.

    “A pregnant mother last year lost her baby in an ambulance in Rwebikoona because of the congestion on Wednesdays because the ambulance was stuck in the congestion, same applies to Katete Friday market and Kijungu Saturday market," he said.

    The speaker said during the flea markets, roads are covered with merchandise, limiting transport.

    "We have partnered with Taga Market to have the Katete Friday market relocate business there,” Tashobya said.

    “Markets should be organised, but when you look at our current weekly markets, the foodstuffs are placed on the ground, some pay for carrots, cabbages and they are placed on the ground, yet markets should be healthy and with good sanitation.

    Mbarara's weekly market schedule has been Rwebikoona every Wednesday, Kijungu, every Saturday and Katete every Friday.

    The place in Kyeera-Nsiikye Nyamitanga Mbarara city south, about 5km from Katete, is another alternative area being considered for relocation of Saturday and Wednesday markets in Kijungu-Rwebikoona, respectively.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News . Apr 18, 2024
    Woman Killed by Mob in Lira Following Husband's Death
    News,Top Stories . Jul 06, 2024
    Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police
    Business,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    LATEST STORIES
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    news By Alex Mugasha
    2 hours ago
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    2 hours ago
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    asia By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    top-stories By admin
    3 hours ago
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told
    education By Herbert Sseryazi
    3 hours ago
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told

    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    3 hours ago
    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    5 hours ago
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    news By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects