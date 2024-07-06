    • Namutumba councilor remanded for disrupting State House anti corruption unit meeting

    Namutumba councilor remanded for disrupting State House anti corruption unit meeting
    By Teven Kibumba
    Namutumba uganda

    A 43 year old contestant for the Namutumba LC 5 seat has been charged and remanded to Iganga central prison on charges of being a common nuisance.

    Prosecution led by Timothy Keem alleged that on June 28 , 2024, while at Bulange village, Bulange subcounty, David Kalyowa Waako  disrupted a rally that had been organized by the State House anti corruption unit to discuss on how curb tendencies by government officials demanding bribes from parish development model beneficiaries

    Prosecution further alleged that the accused , a former district youth councilor Namutumba stormed the public forum (Baraza) shouting at the top of his voice asking government to release Busiki county member of parliament Paul Akamba claiming he has been implicated in charges he is not aware of.

    The accused is also believed to have asked the crowd that had turned up for the public forum baraza to protest just like Kenyans ensure that their area member of parliament is released from prison since he is not guilty.

    The action taken by the accused is believed to have disrupted the meeting as crowds that turned up shifted their focus on him instead of concentrating on hearing the proceedings of the days event.

    Grade one magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana declined to grant the accused person bail and remanded him till July 16 when the case will again come up for mention.

    The State House anti corruption unit has  intensified operations within Busoga sub region targeting beneficiaries of the parish development model program.

    Early last week three parish development model sacco leaders were arrested and charged for allegedly extorting money  from PDM beneficiaries claiming they were opening up bank accounts for them.

    The state house anti corruption unit legal officer Wycliff Muwaya said similar operations are to be conducted in all the 12 districts within Busoga sub region

    “We are gathering information from various sources just to ensure that all people involved in corruption acts are arrested and prosecuted according to the law," he said.

    Among the people earlier arrested are the chairman LC 3 for Nangonde subcounty Amos Idhube who is believed to have withdrawn shs900,000 from a mobile phone of a 66 year old  beneficiary after acquiring her pin number.

     

