    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    By Joshua Kagoro
    The Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf has installed its second president to serve in the rotary year 2024/2025 and foster the idea of selfless service.

    The installation, which was held at Serena Kigo, served as the club's first year anniversary.

    While handing over the office of the club president, Jimmy Mugerwa, the immediate past president highlighted the achievements of the club since its inception in 2023 - including helping fishing communities around lake Victoria, reducing polio through giving and donations and promoting personal standards of living of members.

    As he received the instruments of power, John Muchiri, the incoming president of the Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes Golf, said his tenure will initially drive the commencement of the first phase of upgrading Kigo prisons primary school as the club's signature project.

    "As I'm entrusted to be at the helm of this amazing club, our commitment to develop our signature project (Kigo prisons primary school) which has 700 pupils will commence the first phase to help those learners who are not privileged like us get better education," Muchiri said.

    Muchiri added that the club will undertake other projects aimed at restoring hope and extending a hand to less privileged communities through initiatives like the rotary cancer run.

    Ms Sylvia Mulinge, the chief guest at the installation, commended the club for offering Service above self in the shortest time possible (one year) as it is evidenced in the neighbouring communities.

    "The commitment of the club is applaudable and resonates with MTN's spirit of an interconnected life that gives a hand to the less privileged," Ms Mulinge, the chief executive of MTN Uganda, said.

    "It is important to have businesses that are creating a positive impact, and being here and witnessing the success and accomplishments of this (rotary) club, gives me the courage to keep steering a workforce towards causing positive change and touching communities."

    Rotarian Kin Kariisa was installed as the president-elect in the incoming board.

    "Rotarians, as we look forward to growing bigger in this magical year, We should not just make a living, we should make a difference," Kariisa, also chief executive of Next Media Group, said.

    The Kigo Seven Lakes Golf Club was chartered on May 30, 2023, and has 66 members.

