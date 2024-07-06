    • Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects

    News -->
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    Caption not available

    By NP admin
    Tags:
    Obiga Kania uganda USMID

    No Excerpt

    By Jaffari Muyinda

    State Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Minister Obiga Kania, has issued a one-month ultimatum to local governments to complete ongoing USMID projects.

    Keep Reading

    The five-year program, financed by the World Bank to eradicate poverty and improve infrastructure, is phasing out.

    Speaking at a closing meeting at Nile Hotel, Jinja, Minister Obiga urged local governments to take stewardship of the projects to ensure their sustainability.

    The meeting was attended by city mayors, local council five chairpersons, and town clerks from beneficiary districts, cities and municipalities.

    Minister Obiga's ultimatum has put local governments on notice to complete outstanding projects, ensuring the fruits of USMID are not lost in transition.

    The clock is ticking, and the next month will be crucial in determining the success of this critical infrastructure development program.

    Minister Obiga expressed appreciations to the local governments for the commendable job as no serious reports of fraud and corruption, except for a few instances of misgivings and doubts about the costs of the works and general project expenses.

    He rallied authorities to learn, improve and eliminate all doubts, make information clear to everyone, and ensure maximization of resources, avoiding the use of excessive resources for limited results.

    He also commended World Bank team for not only extending financial support to the country but also for walking USMID decade in the country through providing advice, and offering stewardship.

    "The best way we can repay them is by preserving what they have supported us with, ensuring that these assets are well-maintained and protected. For the next phase, we request them to expedite the processes because as Government we are ready to commence immediately," Obiga said.

    Jinja City Mayor, Alton Okocha Kasolo, emphasized the importance of programs like USMID, which support local governments in addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges.

    "Programs of this kind are prudent to local governments because a city like Jinja has a challenge of roads based on number of roads that need to be upgraded especially in the northern division which not yet planned," Kasolo said.

    However, Adjuman District Chairperson, Ben Anyama, expressed concerns over the refund of funds to the Treasury at the end of each financial year saying pauses challenges in the implementation of programs of the nature calling for policy repeal, also citing delays in project planning and implementation, which can lead to corruption among contractors.

    "This system of swapping the money to national treasury is causing a challenge in the implementation of projects so I request the minister that the policy is revised because it is a source of shoddy works and corruption as contractors rash to meet the deadline of each financial year," Anyama said.

    USMID has been piloted in cities like Jinja, Mbale, and districts of Adjuman, Moyo, Terego among others, focusing on constructing roads, modern markets, street lights, and other infrastructure.

    While the program has made significant progress, its phase-out poses challenges for local governments, and the new program, UCMID, is expected to address these concerns

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News . Apr 18, 2024
    Woman Killed by Mob in Lira Following Husband's Death
    News,Top Stories . Jul 06, 2024
    Follow chain of command, Gen Otafiire tells police
    Business,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Uganda banks of MICE to boost tourism revenue
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    5 hours ago
    Uganda banks of MICE to boost tourism revenue
    Kikuube district asked to initiate chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma forest
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    5 hours ago
    Kikuube district asked to initiate chimpanzee trekking in Bugoma forest
    Namutumba councilor remanded for disrupting State House anti corruption unit meeting
    news By Teven Kibumba
    5 hours ago
    Namutumba councilor remanded for disrupting State House anti corruption unit meeting
    Govt asked to save Luweero water crisis situation
    news By Consolata Taaka
    6 hours ago
    Govt asked to save Luweero water crisis situation
    LATEST STORIES
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    news By Alex Mugasha
    2 hours ago
    Mbarara relocates Friday flea market from Katete
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    news By Joshua Kagoro
    2 hours ago
    Rotary Club of Kigo Seven Lakes installs new president, board
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Only the 'Lord Almighty' could convince me to quit - Biden
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    asia By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran's president
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    top-stories By admin
    3 hours ago
    Pope Francis critic excommunicated by the Vatican
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told
    education By Herbert Sseryazi
    3 hours ago
    Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told

    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    3 hours ago
    NGOs advised to rethink resource mobilisation strategies
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    5 hours ago
    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Police summon Namayingo LC5 chairman for inciting violence
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    health By Joseph Omagor
    5 hours ago
    Activists advocate for increased HIV/AIDS education in schools
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    news By Hakim Kanyere
    5 hours ago
    Namayingo PDM sacco chairman arrested over extortion
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects
    news By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Local govts given ultimatum to complete USMID projects