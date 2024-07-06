Embrace the power of change in your communities, UCU graduates told

No Excerpt

It was moments of joy and jubilations at Mukono-based Uganda Christian University (UCU) as more than a thousand students were awarded with honors in different academic disciplines.

The graduands were urged to embrace the power of change and to advocate for their communities to change lives.

This was said on Friday by Professor Daniel Asua Wubah, president of Millersville University of Pennsylvania, US, during the first part of 25th graduation ceremony at Mukono main campus.

"Go out and serve the world with prominence, Use your challenges to make a change in life and be humble, grateful for what you have and also live with integrity," he said.

Prof Wubah said the the graduands should be able to turn challenges into opportunities after passing through this university to live the best of life and the not life of corruption.

"You should be the agents of change and seek opportunities in your field and use your skills appropriately, be a mentor and share knowledge with those who come after you," he said.

The Archbishop of the Anglican church of Uganda, Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, advised the graduands to go out and make positive changes in their communities.

He further implored them to use their God-given talents and be able to identify challenges as well as solving them, these will push the communities ahead.

Professor Aaron Mushengyezi, the vice chancellor UCU, urged the graduands to face the world with the courage and boldness of someone who has a vision and purpose in life.

"Demonstrate excellence in word and in deed as a servant leader that UCU has prepared you to be," he said.

He asked them to go and be a change maker in the communities where they will serve and warned them against being part of the problem in the world.

The Chairperson of the University Council, Prof Alfred Olwa, said they should live a life of integrity to keep the image of the university.

"Apply your knowledge with creativity and innovation to make you develop," he said.

This graduation edition has seen a total of 1,160 students graduate, with 622 female, 538 male and 24 graduates with first class degrees.