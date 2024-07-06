    • Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga

    Marijuana smokers made you commissioner, LoP - Bobi Wine slams Mpuuga
    Robert Kyagulanyi

    By Samuel Muhimba
    The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has slammed former party deputy president for Buganda, Mathias Mpuuga over his statement that alcoholics and drug addicts cannot take power from President Museveni.

    At a recent gathering in Mityana district, Mpuuga appeared to attack his ally-turned-enemy Kyagulanyi, when he claimed that alcoholics and marijuana smokers cannot defeat Museveni.

    The viral comment was likely intended to point out that musician-turned-politician Kyagulanyi was an avid marijuana smoker, although it is widely believed the NUP principal no longer smokes such.

    However, at a press conference at the NUP headquarters in Kavule on Friday, Kyagulanyi did not hold back on Mpuuga’s comments.

    Kyagulanyi reminded Mpuuga that the people he had referred to as 'drunkards and marijuana smokers' are the same that appointed him as Leader of Opposition, deputy president and parliamentary commissioner.

    “You came and joined the Kyagulanyi group, the marijuana smokers, they appointed you as vice president. The same marijuana smokers made you Leader of Opposition," the NUP leader sarcastically said.

    In his comments, Mpuuga had said aspiring politicians ought follow the example of President Museveni, who does not drink alcohol or take drugs, saying this is the only way to take power away from the man who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

    "If you want to be a politician, you must be sober 24 hours a day. The person we want to push away from power does not go to bars, he is always sober. And he does not even drink wine," Mpuuga said.

    At today's press conference, Kyagulanyi said Mpuuga spoke out of guilt after being found 'guilty' by the party of engaging in corrupt practices when he received the controversial Sh500 million 'service award' during his term as parliamentary commissioner.

    "The marijuana smokers made you the commissioner of Parliament. When you were found corrupt, they condemned you. But like I have said in the past, let's educate our children," Kyagulanyi said on Friday.

    A war of words ensued between the two after Kyagulanyi fired Mpuuga for pocketing Sh500 million in the guise of service award.

    NUP condemned the cash token but Mpuuga maintained it was a legitimate incentive, leading to his suspension from the main opposition party leadership.

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
