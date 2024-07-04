Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property

No Excerpt

Kampala businessman, Michael Kisubi has been remanded to Sentema government prison over illegal demolition of a property.

Kisubi, who has businesses in Ntinda was arraigned before the Kakiri grade one magistrate, Kenneth Gimu and two counts of malicious damage and disobedience of lawful orders read for him.

It is alleged that Micheal Kisubi (57), together with Douglas Yowane and Abiriga on June,22, 2024 destroyed a newly built 4 bedroom house valued at shs150 Million in Busiro Block 192 plot 1199 at Kyukyumu village.

The house belonged to the family of late Harriet Kiwanuka, Kisubi's mother.

The complainant David Mutyaba (Harriet Kiwanuka's grand son) said, after Kisubi not given anything in the will, he went ahead to challenge it in the High Court family Division, but in the process of challenging it, he destroyed the house on the land.

On the second count of disobedience of lawful order, it's is said that Kisubi disobeyed the court injunction at Makindye Court family Division issued on March 13, 2023 stopping him from demolishing the house.

The trio denied the charges and in response, the state prosecutor, Andrew Walube told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The trial magistrate remanded them to Sentema Prison until July, 9.