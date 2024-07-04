    • Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property

    News -->
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    Michael Kisubi in the dock.

    By Kenneth Kazibwe
    Tags:
    court uganda

    No Excerpt

    Kampala businessman, Michael Kisubi has been remanded to Sentema government prison over illegal demolition of a property.

    Kisubi, who has businesses in Ntinda was arraigned before the Kakiri grade one magistrate, Kenneth Gimu and two counts of malicious damage and disobedience of lawful orders read for him.

    Keep Reading

    It is alleged that Micheal Kisubi (57), together with Douglas Yowane and Abiriga on June,22, 2024 destroyed a newly built 4 bedroom house valued at  shs150 Million  in Busiro Block 192 plot 1199 at Kyukyumu village.

    The house belonged to the  family of late Harriet Kiwanuka, Kisubi's mother.

    The complainant David Mutyaba (Harriet Kiwanuka's grand son) said, after Kisubi not given anything in the will, he went ahead  to challenge it in the High Court family Division, but in the process of challenging it, he destroyed the house on the land.

    On the second count of disobedience of lawful order, it's is said that Kisubi disobeyed the court injunction at Makindye Court family Division issued on March 13, 2023 stopping him from demolishing the house.

    The trio denied the charges and in response, the state prosecutor, Andrew Walube told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

    The trial magistrate remanded them to Sentema Prison until July, 9.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    RELATED ARTICLES
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    news By Salmah Namwanje
    7 hours ago
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    business By Pius Serugo
    12 hours ago
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    crime By Lukia Nantaba
    12 hours ago
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay
    news By NP admin
    12 hours ago
    Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    5 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close