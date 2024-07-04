Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers

No Excerpt

The Kabale district health officer and Police have cracked the whip on smokers of shisha and tobacco in public places.

The night operation saw 13 people apprehended as authorities implemented the Tobacco Control Act.

The operation commenced with surprise visits to bars along Keita Road in Kabale Town and Nkunda Road street, where the arrests occurred.

Notably, at Mutoro's Bar (formerly Pine Club) cigarettes were seen displayed for sale to public in violation of the regulations.

The team proceeded to Monalisa Bar before extending its inspection to bars along Kigongi streets.

The enforcement effort continued, targeting additional establishments to ensure widespread compliance with the implemented Tobacco Act.

In February 2020 government implemented Tobacco Act imposing a 100% smoke-free policy in public areas, prohibiting smoking within 50 meters of such spaces.

The law encompassed a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as well as the display of cigarette packs at the point of sale.

Additionally, the sale of cigarettes in specific public places, such as healthcare facilities, cinemas, police stations, prisons, and within 50 meters of educational institutions or places where children are cared for, is strictly prohibited.

One of the suspects, identified as Mutoro questioned police's powers in arresting them.

"Why do you want to arrest us yet government collects a lot of taxes from cigarettes," he questioned.

However, the questions fell on deaf ears of authorities.

Dr. Gilbert Mateka, the Kabale District Health Officer, emphasized the timeliness of the enforcement, stating that it has come at the right moment to safeguard individuals from the dangers of tobacco smoking, particularly the risk of lung cancer.

“As part of the activities, we go out and educate people and later we go back and reminding them on what we agreed with them on what to do. As we arrest, we are planning to start prosecuting some of them,” Dr. Mateka said.