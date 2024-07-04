    • Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers

    Crime -->
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    Caption not available

    By Lukia Nantaba
    Tags:
    kabale shisha uganda Ugandan News

    No Excerpt

    The Kabale district health officer and Police have cracked the whip on smokers of shisha and tobacco in public places.

    The night operation saw 13 people apprehended as authorities implemented the  Tobacco Control Act.

    Keep Reading

    The operation commenced with surprise visits to bars along Keita Road in Kabale Town and  Nkunda Road street, where the arrests occurred.

    Notably, at Mutoro's Bar (formerly Pine Club) cigarettes were seen displayed for sale to public in violation of the regulations.

    The team proceeded to Monalisa Bar before extending its inspection to bars along Kigongi streets.

    The enforcement effort continued, targeting additional establishments to ensure widespread compliance with the implemented Tobacco Act.

    In February 2020 government implemented Tobacco Act imposing a 100% smoke-free policy in public areas, prohibiting smoking within 50 meters of such spaces.

    The law encompassed a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as well as the display of cigarette packs at the point of sale.

    Additionally, the sale of cigarettes in specific public places, such as healthcare facilities, cinemas, police stations, prisons, and within 50 meters of educational institutions or places where children are cared for, is strictly prohibited.

    One of the suspects, identified as  Mutoro questioned police's powers in arresting them.

    "Why do you want to arrest us yet government collects a lot of taxes from cigarettes," he questioned.

    However, the questions fell on deaf ears of authorities.

    Dr. Gilbert Mateka, the Kabale District Health Officer, emphasized the timeliness of the enforcement, stating that it has come at the right moment to safeguard individuals from the dangers of tobacco smoking, particularly the risk of lung cancer.

    “As part of the activities, we go out and educate people and later we go back and reminding them on what we agreed with them on what to do. As we arrest, we are planning to start prosecuting some of them,” Dr. Mateka said.

     

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    news By Salmah Namwanje
    6 hours ago
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    business By Pius Serugo
    11 hours ago
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay
    news By NP admin
    12 hours ago
    Busoga Forestry Company workers protested delayed pay
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close