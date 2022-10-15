The National Drug Authority has warned members of the public of a Chinese contraceptive pill which is currently on the Ugandan market but causes cancer and infertility among women.

According to NDA, the unauthorized Chinese pill is being sold on black market and used as a contraceptive with its packaging, labeling and patient information leaflet all in Chinese language, except for the claimed ingredients Levonorgestrol and Quinestrol.

“The pill was found to contain high doses of the hormones above the recommended dosage and the risks associated with the use of this product include among others prolonged bleeding, irregular menstrual periods, palpitations, possibility of developing blood clots , heart diseases, abnormally thickened endometrium, a predisposing factor for endometrial cancer and infertility,” NDA secretary Dr. David Nahamya said in the public notice.

According to the body mandated to regulate drugs in Uganda, including their manufacture, importation, distribution, and licensing, when consumed, the Chinese pill ensures the hormones stay in the body for a long time and the adverse effects may further manifest in babies that are born by the mothers with these including secondary sexual characteristics like premature puberty.

“NDA strongly warns all drug outlets or persons with immediate effect to stop stocking and sale of the Chinese pill. NDA post market surveillance and enforcement units are on full alert to undertake regulatory actions against this illegality.”

The drugs authority has in the same way warned members of the public against using the dangerous Chinese contraceptive pill whose safety and quality cannot be guaranteed.

“Family planning services should be sought from qualified health professionals. The public is expected to remain vigilant and report any suspected substandard and falsified medical products to NDA.”

The development and revelation by National Drug Authority is a cause for worry since many Ugandan women use family planning services but a number of them don’t use qualified health personnel but rather self-prescribe what to use.