The State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Peter Ogwang has taken over office from his predecessor Molly Kamukama.

The function to take over office was presided over by Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President.

Speaking during the function, Ogwang said he will build onto what has been started by his predecessor in the ministry.

“I want to promise that I have come to continue from where my sister has stopped. I want to thank the president for identifying and giving me the opportunity to serve my country,” Ogwang said.

Outlining what he intends to do, the new minister suggested a dashboard at the ministry, Office of the Prime Minister and the office of President Museveni to help monitor the monies injected in various government projects.

“Every financial year, Parliament appropriates money and so we need to track the performance on each and every coin that is appropriated. The dashboard will help monitor and track performance of every money. There are lots of non-performing loans in our Ministries and other agencies; we also need a dashboard to track how these loans are performing,” Ogwang said.

According to the new minister, by conducting quarterly reviews on government projects and budgetary allocation, the ministry will help reduce the audit queries that always go to parliament.

Outgoing minister, Molly Kamukama promised support to the new office bearers.