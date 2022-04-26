President Museveni has been awarded in the United Kingdom for the role he has played in managing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the international Covid tracker, Uganda has had 164069 infections and 3596 deaths related to Covid, since the pandemic was first reported in the country in March 2020.

However, on Monday, Museveni was recognized by the British Medical Journal and the National Health Service Health Education Program for his “extra ordinary leadership in pandemic management.”

The award was received on his behalf by the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga during the ongoing 6th Annual UK-East Africa health summit in London.

The UK- East African Healthcare Summit 2022 aims to bring together large delegations of UK and East African government officials, policymakers, medical research and development institutions, senior hospital directors & CEOs, and healthcare professionals to the United Kingdom to engage and network with international healthcare experts, investors and solution providers.

Currently, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine and Dr. Charles Ayume, the chairperson of Parliament’s committee on health are representing the country in the summit.

Covid

Whereas Uganda had one of the longest lockdowns in the world that lasted over two years, the country is credited for having reduced the number of Covid infections and deaths during the period.

Whereas many castigated him, President Museveni always insisted that all other things could wait but not life.

He noted that not many people died of Covid in Uganda because his directives were followed to the latter which led to a few people being hospitalized.

“Those who were healed were healed because the numbers in the treatment centres were few and the doctors could concentrate on them. I appeal to you Ugandans for those whose activities we have opened up, observe the social distance, I beg you for the sake of yourself. Keep the distance, put on the mask don’t go in public without a mask,” he said on several occasions.

“The mask is not very comfortable but medicine apart from that of children is bitter.”