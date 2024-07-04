    • Barbarians stomp on everything for Kigezi 7s title

    Sports -->
    Barbarians stomp on everything for Kigezi 7s title
    Caption not available

    By Lukia Nantaba
    Tags:

    No Excerpt

    KABALE | The Barbarians from Jinja were in no mood for decency, except that theirs was a sporting indecency - if overrunning your opponents can be described as such.

    The Walukuba Barbarians beat cross-city elders Jinja Hippos 22-12 in the final of the Kigezi High Altitude Rugby 7s tournament in Kabale stadium at the weekend.

    The victory for the Barbarians sent a clear message of their intent to compete with the big boys in the National 7s later in August, having eliminated Buffaloes and Kobs in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

    The event organised by Rams Rugby Club alongside Guinness featured 10 men’s and five women teams from Uganda, Rwanda and DR Congo.

    Jinja Hippos had earlier stopped defending champions Lifeguard Rams in the semifinal, with the latter finishing third and driving back to Kampala with the top scorers' and MVP accolades in Hossana Opelleni and Edrine Obbo, respectively.

    The Babarians captain Ruben Kagwesagye credited unity among players for their triumph.

    “I am happy to win this tournament and it was because my team was united especially during our training,” Kagwesagye said.

    Eric Mpora, chairman organising committee, said this is an annual tournament which bring East African teams together.

    “This is an annual tournament which involves East African teams and the reason why we called it the Kigezi High Altitude 7s tournament is because of the weather conditions," he said.

    "The reason we have many East African teams is because they all share the same physical features."

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    5 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close