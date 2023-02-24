Police has suggested banning boda bodas from the 22km northern bypass to reduce on accidents. The suggestion was made through the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

“Traffic has done enough research and this research is on the two wheelers and we can mention one of the high risk corridors to be the northern bypass. If we removed the two wheelers from this road we would register less fatalities of these motorcycles and passengers on them,”, the Acting traffic commander Lawrence Niwabiine revealed during the release of the annual traffic report in Kampala.

He stated that police are now aware of all high-risk and major crash locations that have been identified, including places where pedestrians are killed and injured the most.

In addition, because boda boda riders have infiltrated rural regions, the law enforcement agency is planning to undertake an initiative to bring traffic enforcement to the grass roots level of feeder roads.

“We are going to the grassroots to incorporate our traffic strategies and hopefully we shall improve,” Niwabiine said.

The traffic commander further blamed accidents on Ugandan roads on alcohol and a lack of awareness of road safety guidelines, which he said are well spoken and widely spoken but poorly understood.

“I would like to the IGP to link the road safety to all the sectors of the economy that contribute a lot of revenue to this country. May be when the road safety is understood by the elite, we can reverse the situation,” he said.

Despite the fact that police deal with speed by physical deployment of officers and patrol of speed corridors, the two techniques are supposedly insufficient, necessitating the use of automated police enforcement technologies.

To improve traffic and accident control in the country even further, the directorate of traffic has established a data analysis centre at Nateete, which will inform enforcement strategy as well as which type of technology and IT systems to utilise, particularly in the inspectorate of vehicles.