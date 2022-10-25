Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, H.E Kibedi Zaake has rubbished reports that the UAE has banned Uganda from accessing the country.

While appearing on NBS TV’s morning breeze, Kibedi said that the reports are baseless and not actual.

“It is not true that UAE has halted the issuance of visit visas to Uganda. I don’t know the source of this misinformation, but it’s not true,” Kibedi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there are just a few changes in the visa system with the UAE now taking at least 5 days to grant a visa, unlike the previous cases.

“The UAE visa system is just being revamped and now, it takes up to five days to get the visa and not two days like before,” he said.

Kibedi decried the lies being peddled on social media, he urged people to desist from following everything on social media because that is where the lies about the visa began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ugandans have not been banned from getting visas to UAE. We should avoid following social media. What I am telling you are facts.”

There were media reports recently citing that Ugandans, Nigerians among other African nationals were now prohibited from UAE and will no longer be issued visas.