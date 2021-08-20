The Police Chief of Joint Staff, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba has warned the force’s commanders to ensure they respect human rights of citizens or else there won’t be any compromise on those disregarding the directive.

“To whom much is given, much is required. We expect better service delivery and command from you. We expect you to add value to the institution. Observe promote and protect human rights but above all, no torture is allowed,”Bakasumba said.

Maj Gen Bakasumba was on Friday speaking during the pass out of 43 commanders who had just completed a four month intermediate command and staff course at the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja, along Entebbe road in Wakiso district.

The commanders, mostly DPCs were at the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP),Superintendent of Police(SP) and Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) who also got awarded with advanced certificates in peace building, human security and conflict transformation from Makerere University.

The Police’s Chief of Joint Staff told the commanders that the training they have got should be applied while conducting their day to day work for the force.

“This course exposed you to various leadership and management practices that we demand that you apply investigative and intelligence skills, plan and conduct police operations, develop and apply leaders and management best practices.”

According the Police director in charge of Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba the training has not only given the officers a foundation but also dealt some depth in what is expected of them as commanders.

“There is quite an outcry among the public about corruption and is hinged on attitude and discipline of the force. I urge you that you should remain disciplined. You must be models for your subordinates. Desist from any bad tendencies,”Golooba said.

“It was incumbent on us to ensure that we take you through human rights modules that you will apply in your day to day service. The training you have got will go a long way in changing your behaviour to become good persons.”

The Police Human Resource Development director however urged the public to always respect police officers while carrying out their duties to avoid scuffles between the two.

The Police director’s remarks come on the backdrop of President Museveni’s warning to security forces to stop torture and any forms of human rights violations.

He said torture and any other forms of human right violations would reverse the gains of the struggle and what forced the NRA to go to the bush for five years to liberate the country.

“Nobody should be in the uniform of the army or police when he does not respect the interests of Ugandans. When you respect the people of Uganda, you must observe the following: do not bark at people, do not beat the people, do not beat the public and even do not beat criminals and not even the children,” Museveni said on Sunday.