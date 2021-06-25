Members of Parliament are divided on the statement from outgoing Minister for Security Gen. Elly Tumwine of who advised President Museveni to start preparing a smooth transition of power for the better and continuous stability of the country.

Some said the advice is timely from the bush war hero while others said his advice is uncalled for as President Museveni still has the mantle to lead the country.

Handing over the office of minister for Security to Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi, Tumwine said that in his new assignment as a senior advisor to the president, he will advise President Museveni to start preparing for a peaceful transition of power for the better and continuous stability of the country.

Tumwine said Museveni has given this country his best and deserves a honourable retirement.

Some MPs said Tumwine’s advice is long overdue as the country needs a peaceful transition of power.

They said it is high time government presented to Parliament a presidential transition bill that will determine the benefits of the former presidents of Uganda.

However, Kasambya County MP David Kabanda, said Tumwine’s statement is uncalled for.

He said Tumwine is angry after being dropped as a minister for Security in addition to losing his parliamentary seat to represent the army in Parliament.

Kabanda, who was flanked by other legislators, also opposed the idea of starting the debate on presidential transition saying there are well defined constitutional avenues for changing power.