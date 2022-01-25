President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has replaced Maj Gen Abel Kandiho as the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence boss, the Nile Post has learnt.

Whereas details of the latest reshuffle in the UPDF are still scanty, sources have told this website that Kandiho has been sent to monitor on behalf of the guarantors, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan.

The position has been held by Maj Gen James Birungi since November 2020 after replacing then Maj Gen Paul Lokech(RIP) who was appointed the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The Nile Post has also learnt that Maj Gen Birungi has now been appointed as the new CMI chief.

The Commander Land Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba confirmed the new changes in a tweet.

“I congratulate both Maj.General Abel Kandiho and Maj.General James Birungi on their new appointments. Hongera sana,”Lt Gen Muhooizi tweeted.

The US government late last year announced sanctions against Maj Gen Kandiho having accused him of being connected to serious human rights abuses and repressive acts.

“Treasury will continue to defend against authoritarianism, promoting accountability for violent repression of people seeking to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

The action froze any U.S. assets owned by Kandiho and generally barred Americans from dealing with him.

However, in response, the UPDF said they were disappointed over the sanctions.

“As a country and UPDF in particular, a reputable government institution, we are disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country we consider friendly, a partner and great ally without due process and in total disregard of the principle of fair hearing coupled with failure to make necessary consultations, “Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The Ugandan army said they would be seeking clarification from the US government over the matter to enable them forge a way forward.

The redeployment of Gen Kandiho comes on the backheel of talks between Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Paul Kagame over the Uganda and Rwanda relations which have been at their worst for over five years now.

Maj Gen Kandiho has proved to be a thorn in the Rwandan government shoe after the Kigali establishment on several occasions accused him of commanding operations targeting their citizens in Uganda.