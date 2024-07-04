    • Judge to determine whether lead prosecutor in Katanga murder trial stands down

    The High Court has slapped four of murder suspects in late businessman Henry Katanga trial with new charges.

    The late Katanga's daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi as well as domestic help George Amanyire nurse Charles Otai each face two counts of conspiracy and attempted destruction of evidence in the murder.

    The prosecution will argue that the four attempted to aid Ms Molly Katanga, who has been charged with the murder of her husband, escape after the killing on November 2.

    The co-accused also attempted to destroy evidence, having moved the body of the deceased, cleared blood and also tampered with the alleged killer gun, the prosecution will argue.

    The trial will kickoff eventually after the back and forth arguements over issues with prosecution on Tuesday saying they were ready to proceed with two witnesses having secured additional charges against the four co-accused.

    Ms Katanga and the co-accused deny all the charges.

    But Day Two of the Katanga murder trial was dominated by a dramatic call by the defence team to have lead prosecutor Samali Wakooli on the witness stand later in the hearing.

    The court presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata has set July 9 to give its verdict on whether Ms Wakooli should be dismissed from the case.

    The defence lawyers has asked the court to dismiss Ms Wakooli, who is also deputy Director of Public Prosecution, for signing the papers sending the accused to the High Court to start their trial, which they believe makes her a witness for their side.

    Prosecution on Wednesday left the court complaining that the accused prevented them from questioning the witnesses in the murder who have been absent for two days now without being given the opportunity to testify.

