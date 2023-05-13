A light aircraft operated by BAR Aviation has crash landed at Kajjansi airfield in Wakiso district.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when the aircraft registration number 5X-RBR took off from the airfield but experienced difficulties and attempted to return for landing.

“Unfortunately, shortly after takeoff from Kajjansi Airfield at approximately 12:19 PM, the aircraft experienced difficulties and attempted to return for landing. Tragically, the aircraft crashed at Kajjansi Airfield, in close proximity to MAF Hangars,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He explained that earlier in the morning, the same aircraft had flown from Kajjansi via Mbarara and Kihihi to Kisoro with 14 passengers before returning to Kajjansi.

“Subsequently, the same aircraft, operated by two pilots, Lt Dagalious Owino and Joel Kanguli, prepared for a flight from Kajjansi to Mweya-Kasese, with the intention of transporting passengers back to Entebbe International Airport.”

Police said during the incident, the co-pilot sustained an injury to the right hand, while the pilot was rendered unconscious.

“Prompt action was taken by the airfield workers, who swiftly rescued the pilots from the wreckage and provided immediate first aid. Emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance from Memorial Hospital was dispatched to transport the injured individuals to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention.”

Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known as investigations are being done together with the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

However, a statement by the management of BAR Aviation on Friday indicated that the aircraft skidded off the runway at Kajjansi Airfield.

“The aircraft had no passengers on board as it was only crew on this flight. All crew are safe,” the brief statement said.

They said they are working with authorities to investigate the matter.