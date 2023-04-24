The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has directed the immediate suspension of 11 police commanders in Buvuma following an incident in which the district woman MP, Suzan Nakaziba Mugabi and several other National Unity Platform supporters were brutalized by security.

The group was last week violently arrested as police together with the UPDF dispersed a crowd that had gathered to celebrate the district’s belated women’s day celebrations.

These, including the woman MP sustained several injuries and were admitted to hospital, prompting NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi to condemn security over the manner the group was handled.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the Inspector General of Police had taken note of the concerns against their officers.

“During the enforcement of that unlawful assembly, there are disturbing images that went viral that captured some of our officers using excessive force during the arrest of some of the suspects. The Inspector General of Police has instructed the Professional Standards Unit to open an investigation into the alleged beating and torture of the Buvuma Woman MP and some of her supporters,”Enanga said.

According to the police spokesperson, 11 senior police commanders in the district including the acting Regional Police Commander, Superintendent of Police, Jamal Kanyesigye , the DPC, Superintendent of Police Michael Bagoole and other commanders below them

“They have first of all been removed from their duties and asked to report to the Professional Standards Unit headquarters for further investigation.”

Condemns MP

The police spokesperson however accused the Buvuma Woman MP for defying security guidelines when she went ahead to hold the belated women’s day celebration.

Enanga explained that before the event, there were disagreements involving two teams with one led by Buvuma district women council chairperson, Betty Nakyobe and the other led by the Woman MP Buvuma

“Security wanted that they harmonise the arrangements including venue, invitees and who the guest of honour would be. It was against that background that this function was halted but surprisingly, Nakaziba defied the guidance she was given and tried to hold celebrations where she was blocked for failure to comply with the guidelines,”Enanga said.

He said during the botched belated women’s day celebrations, the Buvuma Woman MP was arrested together with four of her supporters for holding an unlawful assembly.