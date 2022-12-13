The state has slapped 10 new charges related to money laundering against city socialite Charles Olimu, alias Sipapa.

Sipapa who was arrested in September over aggravated robbery charges was on Monday presented before the Makindye Magistrate Court and fresh money laundering charges read to him.

According to the charge sheet, the money laundering charges contrary to section 116(a) and 136(1) (a) of the Anti- Money Laundering Act 2013 in August, 2022 at T.I Pro Audio International Uganda located in Nateete for purposes of concealing ordered music equipment worth $200,000 and transferred the money to Zhen Hua Hong Jie International Trading Company Limited in Hong Kong .

The state says that the money for buying the equipment was proceeds of crime .

The city socialite is also accused of converting shs110 million by purchasing a vehicle registration umber UBK 966K Jeep Wrangler as a way of concealing the illicit origin of the money that is alleged to be proceeds of crime

He is also accused of buying an Audi, a Land Cruiser, Land Rover, motorcycle, car reams, drilling equipment, amplifiers, rear bumper for jeep, boot door, side stepper, four car reams, 10 drilling cutter equipment, two amplifiers and other assorted equipment as a way of concealing money got out of crime.

When presented before Makindye Grade One Magistrate Lorna Patience Tukundane , Sipapa and his wife Shamilah Nakiyimba denied the charges.

The duo was remanded to Luzira until January 19 when they return for mention of their case.

Sipapa was arrested in September over the robbery of shs1.6 billion from a South Sudanese national.

It is alleged that Charles Olim, 33, a businessman dealing in gold, cars and music promotion, together with Nakiyimba, a designer and others still at large on the night of August ,29, 2022, at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division robbed a one Jacob Arok Mul and Mary Ateng of $429, 000, mobile phones, TV set, an apple MacBook and immediately before or after using a substance on their victims which rendered them unconscious.