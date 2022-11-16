Edrisah Musuuza, also known as Eddy Kenzo has broken the barriers to become the first Ugandan to be nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards.

Two days after staging a successfully concert dubbed the Eddy Kenzo Festival at Kololo Independence grounds, the Ugandan singer was on Tuesday evening announced as one of the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Kenzo was nominated for his Gimme Love, a song in which he featured with American singer, Matt B .

The song has been nominated for the best global music performance.

The Ugandan singer will be facing competition from Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Last Last by Burna Boy, Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, and Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

“We are so grateful to God almighty for such a great moment in our country . Fellow artists thank you, this is for all of us. Uganda thank you for raising me. East Africa stand up,” Kenzo tweeted after receiving the news of the nomination.

Established last year, the Best global music performance award is an honor presented to recording artists for influential music from around the globe but outside USA.

Last year, Kenzo won the ‘Viewer’s Choice Best New International Artist’ gong at the 2015 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

This meant he became the first ever Ugandan artiste to ever win a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in a new category that was decided by fans .

Then, the Ugandan singer beat South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest, Ghana’s Mz Vee and three from the UK in George The Poet, MIC Lowry and Novelist to the award.

Kenzo has throughout the years performed well on the international scene as he continued to carry the Ugandan flag high.