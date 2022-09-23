Police in Mukono have in custody a woman identified as Esther Nankya who allegedly gruesomely killed her two children for yet to be established reasons.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, the suspect Nankya who is aged 29 years murdered her two sons called Shaban Kamoga, 6 and Ramathan Lubega, 3, on September 21, at about 9:00 pm.

Owoyesigyire said that on the fateful day, a one Kamya Musa who is the husband to the suspect returned from work but, there was no one to open for him the gate.

“He decided to call his wife on phone but she claimed not to be feeling well, prompting him to open the gate himself. However, upon entering the house, he found their two children’s bodies lying in a pool of blood in the living room,” Owoyesigyire said.

This prompted him to make an alarm which attracted neighbours who pounced on the suspect and started beating her.

He said that police of Mukono was informed and they responded fast and rescued the suspect from the angry mob.

She was immediately arrested and is currently under detention at Mukono CPS as investigations into the matter continue.

The two bodies were taken to the city mortuary at Mulago hospital in Kampala for postmortem.

