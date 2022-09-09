President Museveni has cancelled a trip he was supposed to have to England’s capital London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Nile Post has learnt .

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch was on Thursday pronounced dead at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

The UK-Uganda trade summit , a platform to promote trade and investment was set to be held on Saturday, September, 10 at Park Plaza London Riverbank, 18 Albert Embankment, London where Uganda’s President Museveni was set to attend.

However, according to sources privy to the matter, Museveni has cancelled the trip following the news of the death of the Queen.

“He couldn’t proceed to the summit after the death of Queen Elizabeth,” a source privy to the matter told this website.

The Nile Post has also learnt that the president has officially communicated to the organisers of the summit about the cancellation.

Whereas it is not yet clear whether the summit will continue but chances are high that it might be cancelled, following the Queen’s death, as has happened with many functions in the United Kingdom.

The summit

According to their official website, the UK-Uganda trade summit is aimed at promoting and facilitating international trade between Uganda and UK, create a platform for trade, business and investment between Uganda and Europe (UK) and promote and facilitate access to trade opportunities in Uganda (East Africa) for Ugandan and European (UK) investors, including one-to-one meetings

“The summit is aimed at maintaining a dialogue with business organisations who can promote trade opportunities in Uganda, including the Federation of Small Businesses, Chambers of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, the Confederation of British Industry and the City of London. The summit is aimed at promoting Ugandan exports and identify export opportunities, so that the export earnings close the gap with the import demand and promote the transformation of Uganda from a current consuming nation into a producing nation. We will also engage closely with the Ministry of Finance and Investment Authority in Uganda for advice and information,” the website says.

It is also intended to encourage investments in the key sectors, i.e., education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, housing, sports, tourism and many more but also seek investment opportunities in public and private organizations within Uganda, the United Kingdom and Europe and inform Ugandans in the diaspora about such opportunities