Chapter Four Uganda has announced the resumption of its operations nine months after being suspended by the NGO Bureau.

The announcement was made on Thursday in a press release by the NGO.

“We are delighted to officially announce to our clients, partners and the people of Uganda that the office is now open, we have resumed operations and all staff have returned to work.” the statement reads.

Welcoming staff back to the office, Chapter Four’s board chair, Dr. Zahara Nampewo affirmed the NGO’s commitment to defend legal rights and reclaim respect for civic spaces and freedoms in Uganda.

“All services are fully operational, including emails and social media accounts. We thank all partners and stakeholders for their kind support and solidarity during the suspension period and throughout the five- month court process.” Nampewo said.

In the statement, the NGO further expressed concerns over the environment for civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and human rights defenders in Uganda, which it said is hostile and unsafe.

“As a principled defender of rights, we will continue our work to pursue compliance with human rights law as guaranteed under the Constitution of Uganda and the applicable international and regional human rights instruments.” reads in part the statement.

Chapter Four was among the 54 NGOs that government suspended in August last year over unclear reasons.

Following its closure, Chapter Four went to court to challenge government’s decision which it said was unlawful and violated the Non-Governmental Organisations Act.

Consequently, in early May, the High Court in Kampala led by Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled that the NGO Bureau must hear Chapter Four Uganda within one month and this led the way for the new permit and the reopening.