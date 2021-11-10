The former headteacher of Mengo Senior School and King’s College Budo, Patrick Bakka Male, is dead.

According to a family source, Bakka Male passed away at the Mulago Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday.

The family source told this website that the former educationist had been admitted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Bakka Male joined Kings College Budo in 2008 following a transfer from Mengo Senior School.

Early this year, Bakka Male had retired from service although he had not officially handed over to John Kazibwe, who replaced him at Mengo Senior School.

Kato Mpanga, a UK based academic lawyer, and former Budonian told Nile Post that Bakka Male was not just a headteacher, but an inspirational leader who encouraged them to do good.

Mpanga said that, “His wife confirmed the death this morning, and what I can say is that, he always encouraged us to do good, he always encouraged us to leave a legacy.”

Mpanga said that the best thing that the Budo community can do for Bakka Male right now, is to rename the “Tuzimbe building” whose construction the deceased spearheaded in his honour.

A grief stricken former student described Male as, “Probably the best headmaster Mengo has had in the last two decades before King’s College Budo snapped him up.”

By press time, the family had not yet revealed burial details for the deceased educationist.