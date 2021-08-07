Alvin Mbugua, a finance guru from Kenya who has been serving as the Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) Managing Director has been appointed as the General Manager of Diageo Caribbean and Central America(CCA).

The announcement was made by Uganda Breweries noting that Mbugua will leave the Ugandan company by September 1, 2021.

“He joins CCA, the largest beer business in Latin America and Caribbean region from his current role as Managing Director for Uganda Breweries Limited,” the announcement by UBL said in part.

Mbugua joined East African Breweries, the mother company for Uganda Breweries Limited in 2013 and as the group financial controller and according to the company, he was able to grow a culture of accountability and ownership but also helped the company to a 9% growth a year.

He was then appointed and the Finance and Strategy Director for UBL in 2015 and played a key role in leading to the growth of the company in double figures before he was in 2018 moved back to East African Breweries in Kenya to lead the Nairobi sales team.

In 2019, Mbugua was appointed the new Managing Director for Uganda Breweries Limited, a position he has served in for two years until his appointment to the Caribbean and Central America.

“He has been successful in growing significant market share, creating new leadership, and driving mainstream spirits growth. All this has been achieved on the backdrop of an unpredictable environment and restrictions on the alcoholic beverage business as a result of the Covid pandemic,” Uganda Breweries said in a statement.

The development comes of the backdrop of a 33% revenue growth posted by UBL for the year ended June under the stewardship of Mbugua as the Managing Director.

Mbugua hold holds a Geospatial Engineering degree from the University of Nairobi and Master of Commerce Degree in Development Finance from the University of Capetown.

He has also worked at Shell South Africa where he worked as a Systems Financial Consultant in 2006 and later Shell Tanzania as Chief Finance Officer between 2008 and 2010 before joining Damco, a global logistics firm as Chief Finance Officer for the East and Horn of Africa region until 2013 when he joined East African Breweries Limited.