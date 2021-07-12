Prisons authorities have said the suspects in the assassination attempt on Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala are currently undergoing treatment at Kitalya government prison where they were remanded last week.

On Thursday, five people suspected to have been involved in the shooting that led to the killing of the minister’s daughter, Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo displayed torture wounds in court that they said had been sustained while in police custody.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Uganda Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine confirmed the suspects are currently undergoing treatment.

“Following the court decision last week to send those suspected remands who are claiming torture to Kitalya for treatment, everything is being done according to the court order,”Baine said.

He said the prison’s medical team has embarked on treating the suspects who are currently on remand.

“The good news is that they are all stable and well managed. The course of justice will continue to take place.”

Baine explained that whereas the Prisons Act stipulates that the officer in charge of prisons should not take on severely battered prisoners, in the instant case, the situation was manageable

“In the discretion of the OC, it was and is still a manageable situation. He didn’t violate the act but he is part of the justice system of this country and will continue to do that.”

Through their lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima, the suspects last week asked to be released to secure treatment but court declined the request.

In response, the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Dr. Douglas Singiza declined to grant the request since he had no powers over the same but directed prisons authorities to examine and treat the suspects.

The suspects including Muhammad Kagugube, Siriman Kisambira, Abudallah-Aziz Ramadhan Dunku, Kamada Walusimbi and Habib Ramadhan Marjan were charged with terrorism, murder and attempted murder before being remanded to Kitalya until August 13, 2021.

However, security has been in the spotlight over the torture of the five suspects.

Several human rights activists have blasted security for the inhuman acts of torturing the suspects.