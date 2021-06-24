President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed Lt Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi as the new Chief of Defence Forces.

Mbadi will replace Gen David Muhoozi who was appointed as a State Minister for Internal Affairs a few weeks ago.

The latest changes have also seen Lt Gen Peter Elwelu appointed the new Deputy Chief of Defence Forces whereas Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda who has been the Chief of Staff Land Forces has now been appointed the Joint Chief of Staff to replace Lieutenant General Joseph Musanyufu who has been sent to civil service for redeployment.

The changes by the commander in chief have also seen Brig. Peter Chandia appointed the new Special Forces Commander, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma appointed as the deputy coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation whereas Maj Gen Sam Okiding is the new Deputy Commander of Land Forces .