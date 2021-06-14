The General Court Martial in Makindye has released on bail supporters of the National Unity Platform led by Buken Ali alias Nubian Li and Edward Ssebuwufu also known as Eddie Mutwe.

The released were the remaining supporters and close members of the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s team that was arrested in Kalangala, in December 2020.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, NUP confirmed that all their members who were arrested in Kalangala had been released.

“All our comrades who were arrested last year from Kalangala have been released on bail. These have spent six months while under detention for no crime whatsoever. Thanks to our legal team and everyone who has worked tirelessly to ensure these comrades regain their freedom,” NUP said.

The General Court Martial chairperson, Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti said that the court listened to submissions from both the applicant and respondents before coming up with the decision to release them.

“This court has deliberated on this application and rules as follows; applicants have spent long on remand, in the result, this court finds merit in the application and hereby grants bail to the applicants,” Lt Gen Gutti said in his ruling.

The army court boss however set tough limits for their bail, saying that the group should not move beyond Wakiso and Kampala districts without first seeking permission from court.

Each of the released members were also asked to pay Shs 20m non cash.

Court also asked each of the released members to keep reporting to court twice a month after every two weeks. Lt Gen Gutti said that these should also report to his court as and when required.

Their sureties were also bonded with a Shs 50m non cash each.

“Breach of any of the above terms would lead to automatic cancellation of their bail and they will return to jail,” Lt Gen Gutti ruled.