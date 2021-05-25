The General Court Martial in Makindye has sent back to jail Robert Kaygulanyi’s singing partner, Ali Bukeni also known as Nubian Li and the head of his personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe.

The two are part of the group of 35 Kyagulanyi supports and close members who had returned to the army court for hearing of their bail application.

On Tuesday when the case came for the state response, army prosecutors led by Maj Samuel Maserejje told court that affidavits for bail application for 17 members of the group including Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe had not been fully examined and asked court for more time to be able to peruse through them.

“For the remaining applicants we are still in process of finalizing with scrutinizing the affidavits in reply to enable us file a response. We pray for a short adjournment of up to June 8,2021 to be able to finalise,”Maj Maserejje told court.

In response, the army court chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti granted the request and adjourned the matter until June 8,2021 when the prosecution will respond to the bail application by the 17 members of Kyagulanyi’s camp.

Consequently, they have been returned to prison until then.

18 released

Meanwhile, the army court released 18 members of Kyagulanyi’s group who were arrested and had been detained together with Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe.

This came after the army prosecutors told court that they had no objection to the bail application by the group.

“We don’t have any objection for the grant of bail to the applicants,”Maj Samuel Maserejje told court.

In response, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti directed that the 18 be released on bail but set stringent terms to be met by the group.

“This court finds merit in the application of the applicants not objected to by the respondent. They should not go beyond the limits of Kampala and Wakiso beyond this court’s permission,”Gutti said.

“They should report to this court twice a month after every 14 days on Wednesdays. Each of they are bound shs20 million not cash and each of the sureties shs50 million bond not cash.”

The group had presented sureties including David Rubongoya, Mufumbiro Waiswa, Joel Ssenyonyi and Mathias Mpuuga.

They were however warned that breach of any of the terms will lead to automatic cancellation of the bail.

Charges

Prosecution alleges that all the suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the defense forces.

The group was arrested in Kalangala and later detained in Masaka was part of Kyagulanyi’s campaign team that was later transferred to the General Court Martial in Makindye and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition for being found with four AK47 rifle bullets in Makerere.