Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said that his regime will see parliament debates base on faith in facts and sharpened reasoning during plenary.

Oulanyah was delivering his victory speech after being pronounced the winner of the parliamentary speaker race.

Oulanyah trounced his former boss Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga garnering 310 votes against the latter’s 197.

The new speaker of the 11th parliament said his regime will be one based on “faith in facts and sharpening argument rather than raising our voices”.

Oulanyah said that under his leadership, no view shall be suppressed and all legislators will be tolerated.

We should agree that no view shall be suppressed and work with tolerance. We should act in a harmonious way. We have collective responsibility.

“This particular election has been challenging. As a result, expectations are high, fears and uncertainties exist but together we must rebuild our friendship. I promise to provide leadership through this and walk the talk,” Oulanyah said.

“Expectations are high but together we should mend the bridges.”

Oulanyah thanked the people of Omoro County who elected him, the NRM leadership that endorsed him for the Speakership position.

“I am truly humbled to be elected Speaker of this Parliament and I promise to work together with the Deputy Speaker that you will select to repay the confidence you showed when you elected me as Speaker.”

Oulanyah said that in one’s lifetime, you can change party affiliation but it is unusual that one can change Nationality, and therefore when decision-making time comes, legislators must measure the decisions against national interest and this is what he will do.