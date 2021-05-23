Outgoing speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has been dumped by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) in favor of her deputy Jacob Oulanyah.

Kadaga, according to sources, lost the majority vote. This however does not make Oulanyah the preferred choice for a speaker for the NRM as the CEC will only recommend to the caucus their choice of candidate for deliberations and adoption in case there is agreement.

NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba summoned party members yesterday evening for a caucus meeting to deliberate on the decision today.

Earlier in the week, government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo had reminded party members to follow the NRM position on who should represent it in the speakership race.

The 11th parliament will vote on who will be the next speaker and deputy on Monday. The preferred NRM candidate is expected to carry the day as the party enjoys a majority in parliament.

We are updating this story.