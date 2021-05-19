The Democratic Party president general Norbert Mao has called for a constitutional review process, arguing that the current constitution has lost trust of the people.

Mao also wants President Museveni to institute a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to heal the country, following a highly contested election in January.

Mao made these remarks in a press conference held at City House on Tuesday.

“We are calling for constitutional review process so that Ugandans can have a constitution that they believe in, like we believed in the 1995 constitution before they started getting out its vital organs,” Mao said.

Mao said that the current constitution has lost the trust of the people having had some of its most important sections like the term and age limits removed.

Mao also wants President Museveni to lead the way in healing the country by putting in place a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to unite the country again.

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo however laughed off Mao’s comments, saying that all his recommendations are not necessary.

“Having been ditched by his own members in DP, Mao is trying to look for relevance. Uganda is not broken apart and there is no need for reconciliation,” Opondo said in an interview.