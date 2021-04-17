By Richard Olwenyi

The former supreme Mufti Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa from the Kibuli based Muslim faction has made his first public appearance after he resigned two weeks ago.

Ndirangwa made a return to public life on Friday, April 16. He turned up at Masjid Tusange in Ndeba for Friday prayers.

Given a chance to address the faithful, Sheikh Ndirangwa preached preached peace, reconciliation and love among Muslims in this Ramadhan.

“Fights, quarrels and acts of terrorism should be avoided by all faithful. Let’s reconcile in case of differences. We should avoid evil acts of terrorism but instead support the needy in this Ramadhan,” Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa said.

Early this month, the ex- supreme Mufti Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa resigned his job saying he was tired of in-fighting with his fellow leaders, with whom they were assigned to perform religious duties.

But when asked to comment about his decision to throw in the towel, Sheikh Silman Kasule Ndirangwa declined to comment. “As ex- supreme mufti, I have nothing to comment about my past decision.”