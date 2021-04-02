The Kibuli-based Muslim faction has said they are still waiting for a formal resignation from Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa before taking the next course of action on the matter.

On Thursday evening, Ndirangwa announced his resignation as the Supreme Mufti of Kibuli-based Muslim faction for the good and unity of the Islamic faith.

Speaking to journalists on Friday after the Juma prayers at Kibuli, the deputy Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate said the office of the Supreme Mufti is still working normally as they wait for the formal resignation.

“The office of the Supreme mufti has learnt of the resignation of Sheikh Kasule Ndirangwa from his duties as the Supreme Mufti. As we wait for a formal notification and subsequent guidance from the council of Sheikhs, the office of Supreme Mufti remains open and operational,”Kibaate said.

The deputy Supreme Mufti said work will continue normally and urged leaders at all levels to continue with their work.

“This is to inform all Muslim leaders at all levels to remain focused and committed to the service of Islam despite any challenges that may prevail at this moment.”

On Thursday, Sheikh Ndirangwa, who has held the position of Supreme Mufti for six years said he could not stomach the endless fights within the Kibuli establishment.

“I have resigned as the Supreme Mufti of Uganda. I have taken the decision for the good of Islam. I have resigned to keep Islam in peace because I am sure that Islam is bigger than me as an individual,” Ndirangwa said.

“To maintain peace within the religion, I have decided to step down because I won’t keep on fighting with fellow sheikhs in Islam at all the time. I am sure that there are those who can serve better than me. So let me give them the room to serve Islam and perhaps accomplish what I might have not finished during my reign.”

Ndirangwa replaced Sheikh Zubair Kayongo as the Supreme Mufti in April 2015 after the latter died at Aga Khan hospital in Tanzania.