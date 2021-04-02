The Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa has said he stepped down because he could not stomach the fights within the Kibuli establishment among other reasons.

Addressing the media on Thursday night, Ndirangwa noted that he could not keep his position due to endless disagreements among different sheikhs at Kibuli.

“I would like to tell you that I am no longer going to serve Islam as leader. I have resigned as the Supreme Mufti of Uganda. I have taken the decision for the good of Islam. I have resigned to keep Islam in peace because I am sure that Islam is bigger than me as an individual,” Kasule said.

“To maintain peace within the religion, I have decided to step down because I won’t keep on fighting with fellow sheikhs in Islam at all the time. I am sure that there are those who can serve better than me. So let me give them the room to serve Islam and perhaps accomplish what I might have not finished during my reign.”

He also thanked the leadership of Kibuli for the opportunity given to him to serve Islam for the time he been the supreme mufti.

“I thank Almighty Allah for giving me a chance to serve the Muslim community and I am glad that I have done my part. I also take this opportunity to thank those who have been working with me, the district Khadhis from different parts of the country,”he said.

The Kibuli faction pays allegiance to Prince Kassim Nakibinge, who is taken the titular head of muslims in Uganda. Nakibinge is yet to comment on the developments.

Ndirangwa was named the supreme mufti to head the Kibuli based Muslim faction after the death of Sheikh Zubair Kayongo in 2015.

Ndirangwa served as the district Kadhi of Kampala for almost five years before assuming the office of the Supreme Mufti.

He was well known for his preaching against moral decadence in society and reverence of God.

Ndirangwa has been very instrumental in the struggles to bring sanity in the Muslim community in Uganda.

Disunity

Disunity among Muslims has been the order of the day in Uganda since Islam’s advent in the country in 1844.

In 1972, former president, Idi Amin Dada forcefully “united” Muslims under the umbrella of UMSC. However, the unity was short-lived when his government was overthrown in 1979.

Muslims reunited again in 2000 shortly after the election of Sheikh Shaban Mubaje.

A few years later, divisions emerged after Sheikh Mubajje’s leadership was accused of illegally selling Muslim properties.

Those opposed to Sheikh Mubajje’s leadership took the matter to court which later exonerated him.

However, they were dissatisfied with the ruling and went ahead to establish a parallel leadership based at Kibuli Mosque.

Although the property has since reverted to muslims and Sheikh Mubaje has publicly apologised, a section of muslims still believes that this is not enough since he has not personally reconciled with other top leaders at Kibuli.