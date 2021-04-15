The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sam Kutesa has told UN members of the Security Council that there are no abductions or kidnappings in the country as reports have been suggesting.

Hon.Kutesa made the remarks this week while briefing the Heads of Missions of the five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council from USA, China, UK, France and the Russian Federation, European Union and Dean of Diplomatic Corps.

Since November last year, reported cases of abductions and kidnaps have been on a rise in the country.

Earlier last month, the Internal Affairs Minister released a list of 177 people before parliament whom he said had been missing but had been arrested by security. However, the list was disputed by some MPs and opposition leaders who claimed the number was bigger than that.

The National Unity Platform itself released a list of 458 persons it believed were missing.

Amidst the contradicting numbers, many family members of the victims remain unsure of what the future holds for their beloved people with many accusing security forces of being behind the ‘unfortunate’ actions.

However Kutesa denied security forces’ involvement in the abductions or kidnappings as alleged and warned that anyone suspected of wrongdoings in the country will be arrested and face courts of law.

He also shared with ambassadors a report about the violent riots that broke out in the country on November 18 2020, following Robert Kyagulanyi’s arrest in Luuka District where he had planned to stage his presidential campaign.

As a result, several were wounded while others killed during the protests that broke out in major cities country wide. In his address in December 2020, President Museveni set the number of fatalities at 54 of which he said 32 victims were rioters, while others were hit by stray-bullets and stones.

Minister Kutesa said the November 18 incidents were regrettable as that led to loss of lives.