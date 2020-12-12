The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and journalists spent the night on the road in Pader, following a stand off with security forces that lasted over 8 hours.

The NUP presidential candidate started off his Friday campaigns in Kole District, Lango Sub Region before trying to head to Aleptong, where he was blocked halfway on the journey around Ngetta Swamp, Lira main road.

Speaking to journalists during the standoff, Kyagulanyi said that security forces were trying to block his campaigns like they have done in over 27 districts since the start of the electoral campaigns.

“They don’t want us to go there because they know that we shall tell people the truth. They have always done this and the Electoral Commission is silent about the violence we face on our campaigns,” Kyagulanyi said.

The standoff went on for several hours into the night, starting off a rumour online that the NUP presidential candidate had been arrested.

The police swiftly denied the reports and said Kyagulanyi had been escorted from Lira where he had no campaign schedule, to Kitgum enroute to Lamwo District, where he is scheduled for campaigns.

At least four journalists were left injured after security forces reportedly tried to confiscate their cameras in an effort to stop them from recording the proceedings.

Kyagulanyi’s team then headed to Kitgum but his whole motorcade stopped midway the journey and spent the night in their cars.

This is the second time that Kyagulanyi and journalists assigned to cover him have spent the night by the roadside ever since campaigns started.