President Yoweri Museveni has set the death toll of the people who died during the “Free Bobi Wine protests” at fifty four.

The protests broke out on November 18, 2020 following the arrest of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine while on the campaign trail in Luuka District.

Security offices in Kampala and other major towns across the country where the protests occurred fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse protestors killing and injuring many in the process.

In his address on Sunday evening, President Museveni set the number of fatalities at 54.

“Unfortunately, 54 people died in this confusion. 32 victims were rioters, some were hit by stray-bullets and two victims were knocked by vehicle registration no. UAW-827N that lost control after the driver was hit by stones and another vehicle with Presidential candidate Museveni pictures where the driver was hit by stones, also lost control and killed another person,” President Museveni said.

According to a police report on the same protest, five people who died in Nansana were part of the protesters who apparently had “over powered the police” and President Museveni said that he will soon get the details to find out what actually happened.

Statistics

According to the police report, police registered 116 scenes of protests.

The leading offences were cases of death by shooting (25), murder by shooting (4) and incitement to violence (40).

1,014 suspects were charged in the Courts of Law including presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. 699 were remanded, 93 released on court bail, 113 were released on police bond, including presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

21 were cleared and released. 37 are still in police custody pending court.