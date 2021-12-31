President Museveni is set to announce the reopening of schools and bars in his end of year address, the Nile Post has learnt.

The president will later today address the nation from his country home in Rwakitura and also speak about the Covid pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas it is not known whether he will reopen the economy fully or open it partially because of the increasing Covid cases, this website has separately learnt that the president is expected to announce the reopening of schools which have been closed for over two years.

Speaking at a recent function, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance said government is ready to open schools and asked parents to prepare school fees for their children as school reopen.

“We are going to open schools ..look for fees,” he said.

According to Baryomunsi, even bars will be reopened after schools have resumed teaching.

“Even bars we shall open ..however a little later. We shall start with schools and go like that up to the bars.”

The president is also expected to pronounce himself on a few sectors that have been closed recently, but sources insist he is studying the omicron situation closely and anything is bound to change

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources also say that the president is still stuck with the curfew situation and could choose to revise it upwards.

The issue of curfew has been contentious with a number of people asking that government revises upward up to at least 10pm but the latter stuck its guns and maintained it at 7pm.