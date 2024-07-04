    • US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties

    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    Amb Popp saluted Uganda for its hospitality

    By Jamila Mulindwa
    The United States has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting Uganda in a partnership that was forged 60years ago.

    Speaking at the 248th US independence day celebrations in Kampala, the US Ambassador to Uganda, Mr William Popp, said the over Shs3.7 trillion injected in various sectors of Uganda annually is a sign of his governments commitment and beneficial to all Ugandans.

    "This commitment remains strong with our investment of nearly $1bn and nearly Shs3.7 trillion a year which saves lives, builds resilience in communities, fuels economic development and strengthens democratic institutions," Amb Popp said.

    He said the focus of the US is to invest in people by providing opportunities for Ugandans to gain skills in research, innovation and advancing real solution for health, agriculture and job creation.

    "Just in the last year, the US helped farmers in Uganda generate more than $74 million in sales," he added.

    The US envoy also salute Uganda for its hospitality, especially in offering shelter and hope to 1.7 million refugees amid low funding.

    "The US is also honoured to support the hospitality of Uganda towards refugees by providing more than half of all them assistance in the country," Popp said.

