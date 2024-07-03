    • Lamwo district chairman remanded over fraud

    News -->
    Lamwo district chairman remanded over fraud
    The suspect in the dock

    By Joseph Omagor
    Tags:
    Lamwo district uganda Ugandan News

    Sisto Oyet, the LC5 chairperson for Lamwo district has been arraigned before the magistrates court and charged over fraud.

    Oyet, who was arrested by the  State House Anti Corruption Unit was on Wednesday morning arraigned before the Lamwo chief magistrate's court and charges related to obtaining money by false pretence read against him.

    Keep Reading

    He is accused together with Richard Obalim , the LCIII  chairperson for Padibe town council of obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy o defraud.

    It is alleged that between the months of April and May 2024 in Lamwo District they conspired with intent to defraud  three government vehicles including a  UG 0445M Toyota Hilux Pickup white, numberless Toyota Hilux white and numberless Land Cruiser white in the property of Lamwo District Local Government purporting that they were taking them for repair whereas not.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    news By Salmah Namwanje
    6 hours ago
    Famed for throwing yellow pigs, activists threaten to hit Kampala streets again
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    business By Pius Serugo
    12 hours ago
    MTN launches Zimba business with MoMo campaign to empower SMEs
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    crime By Lukia Nantaba
    12 hours ago
    Kabale cracks down on shisha smokers
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close