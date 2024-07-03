Lamwo district chairman remanded over fraud

Sisto Oyet, the LC5 chairperson for Lamwo district has been arraigned before the magistrates court and charged over fraud.

Oyet, who was arrested by the State House Anti Corruption Unit was on Wednesday morning arraigned before the Lamwo chief magistrate's court and charges related to obtaining money by false pretence read against him.

He is accused together with Richard Obalim , the LCIII chairperson for Padibe town council of obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy o defraud.

It is alleged that between the months of April and May 2024 in Lamwo District they conspired with intent to defraud three government vehicles including a UG 0445M Toyota Hilux Pickup white, numberless Toyota Hilux white and numberless Land Cruiser white in the property of Lamwo District Local Government purporting that they were taking them for repair whereas not.