    • Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services

    News -->
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    Caption not available

    By Ramson Muhairwe
    Tags:

    No Excerpt

    Authorities in Gulu have raised alarm over the growing demand for emergency services from neighbouring districts.

    The leaders have appealed to the government to allocate more resources towards emergency medical care.

    This call follows a recent surge in requests for emergency services, putting immense strain on the city's healthcare infrastructure.

    The Uganda Red Cross Society, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, conducted a supervision visit in June across four districts: Luwero, Kiryandongo, Lira, and Gulu.

    The aim of the visit was to assess the level of service delivery and the state of emergency medical services, with a particular focus on strengthening ambulance services and ensuring sufficient blood supplies in health facilities.

    During a joint meeting at Boma Hotel in Gulu City, technical experts from the Ministry of Health, representatives from the Uganda Red Cross Society, district leaders, and other technical personnel discussed the findings of the supervision visit.

    The consensus was clear: there is an urgent need to increase the number of ambulances available to district health centers, especially those designated for referrals.

    Participants in the meeting highlighted the critical role of ambulances in providing timely medical interventions and transporting patients to higher-level facilities.

    They said the current number of ambulances is insufficient to meet the growing demand, exacerbating the challenges faced by emergency medical services in the region.

    The meeting also underscored the importance of ensuring a consistent supply of blood in health facilities, a vital component in emergency medical care.

    The lack of adequate blood supplies has often hindered effective treatment during emergencies, further complicating the delivery of healthcare services.

    District leaders called for a coordinated approach to address these challenges, advocating for "increased government support and collaboration with non-governmental organizations" to enhance the capacity of emergency medical services.

    They said improving these services is crucial for saving lives and improving health outcomes in the region.

    As Gulu continues to face increased pressure from neighboring districts, the call for more resources and better infrastructure for emergency medical services grows louder.

    The hope is that with greater investment and support, the healthcare system in Gulu and the surrounding districts will be better equipped to handle emergencies and provide quality care to those in need.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News,Politics,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    Entertainment,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Porn star also says Diddy sexually assaulted her
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Europe,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Change begins now, says new UK leader
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    LATEST STORIES
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    politics By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    top-stories By Nakayenze Priscilla
    2 hours ago
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    Kamuli woman handed 15 years for husband's genital
    top-stories By Hakim Kanyere
    2 hours ago
    Kamuli woman handed 15 years for husband's genital
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    top-stories By Richard Ndagije
    3 hours ago
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    top-stories By Nakayenze Priscilla
    4 hours ago
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    4 hours ago
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year

    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    top-stories By David Ochieng
    4 hours ago
    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    Essential tips for a fire outbreak at work.
    top-stories By Victoria Atino
    5 hours ago
    Essential tips for a fire outbreak at work.
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    NCBA Bank, forestry watchdog commit Shs45m to restoring degraded forests
    top-stories By Pedson Mumbere
    5 hours ago
    NCBA Bank, forestry watchdog commit Shs45m to restoring degraded forests
    Tanzanian artist who burned president's picture jailed
    tanzania By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Tanzanian artist who burned president's picture jailed
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA
    top-stories By Sam Ibanda Mugabi
    5 hours ago
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA