Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services

Authorities in Gulu have raised alarm over the growing demand for emergency services from neighbouring districts.

The leaders have appealed to the government to allocate more resources towards emergency medical care.

This call follows a recent surge in requests for emergency services, putting immense strain on the city's healthcare infrastructure.

The Uganda Red Cross Society, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, conducted a supervision visit in June across four districts: Luwero, Kiryandongo, Lira, and Gulu.

The aim of the visit was to assess the level of service delivery and the state of emergency medical services, with a particular focus on strengthening ambulance services and ensuring sufficient blood supplies in health facilities.

During a joint meeting at Boma Hotel in Gulu City, technical experts from the Ministry of Health, representatives from the Uganda Red Cross Society, district leaders, and other technical personnel discussed the findings of the supervision visit.

The consensus was clear: there is an urgent need to increase the number of ambulances available to district health centers, especially those designated for referrals.

Participants in the meeting highlighted the critical role of ambulances in providing timely medical interventions and transporting patients to higher-level facilities.

They said the current number of ambulances is insufficient to meet the growing demand, exacerbating the challenges faced by emergency medical services in the region.

The meeting also underscored the importance of ensuring a consistent supply of blood in health facilities, a vital component in emergency medical care.

The lack of adequate blood supplies has often hindered effective treatment during emergencies, further complicating the delivery of healthcare services.

District leaders called for a coordinated approach to address these challenges, advocating for "increased government support and collaboration with non-governmental organizations" to enhance the capacity of emergency medical services.

They said improving these services is crucial for saving lives and improving health outcomes in the region.

As Gulu continues to face increased pressure from neighboring districts, the call for more resources and better infrastructure for emergency medical services grows louder.

The hope is that with greater investment and support, the healthcare system in Gulu and the surrounding districts will be better equipped to handle emergencies and provide quality care to those in need.