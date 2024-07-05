    • Kampala Restaurant week kicks off

    Entertainment -->
    Kampala Restaurant week kicks off
    Caption not available

    By Kenneth Kazibwe
    Tags:
    Kampala Restaura... uganda Ugandan News

    No Excerpt

    Kampala Restaurant Week has kicked off with 30 delicious menus for the 10- day dining fest across participating restaurants in Kampala, ending on  July, 14.

    As has been the staple, the Pearl Guide has pooled together some of Kampala’s fine dining restaurants to reassure all foodies of great ambiance, perfect service, and delicious meals as they discover different eateries around town.

    Keep Reading

    Open for anyone to try are casual meals at shs20,000, including floppy Joes Garlic bread, Thai veg roll, steamed beef tenderloin and at shs30,000 for signature meals including mediterranean steak pasta, the burger’s priest, and the dragon tuna roll at Molecule.

    Exciting at the Alchemist will be the rib tower and the smashed shroom burger each at sh25000 (casual meals) and Tilapia Florentine and the Parisian short ribs at shs35000 under the signature dining category.

    “We have formerly emphasized and highlighted some of the best dining spots within town through the previous editions. The return of Kampala restaurant week is yet another opportunity we have availed to the public to discover Kampala while creating wholesome memories through food”, said Isac Langoli the Kampala Restaurant Week Project Manager.

    New at this edition, is the foodie passport through which frequent diners will win extra rewards by simply scanning a QR code on any Kampala Restaurant Week Menu.

    This edition has onboarded partnerships from UBL, that will offer complimentary Tusker Cider for every signature meal, or an Aquafina bottle courtesy of Crown Beverages Limited.

    Additionally, all diners will enjoy an instant cashback for every flexipay transaction during the 10-day food bonanza.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 4 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News,Politics,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    Entertainment,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Porn star also says Diddy sexually assaulted her
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    Europe,News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    Change begins now, says new UK leader
    News,Top Stories . Jul 05, 2024
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    RELATED ARTICLES
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    politics By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    4 hours ago
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year
    Heading to Roast and Rhyme? Here’s how to beat the traffic!
    entertainment By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    Heading to Roast and Rhyme? Here’s how to beat the traffic!
    Judiciary tightens noose around bailiffs without academic documents
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    9 hours ago
    Judiciary tightens noose around bailiffs without academic documents
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    1 day ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    1 day ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    LATEST STORIES
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    politics By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    NUP school to solve Uganda's leadership crisis- Kyagulanyi
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    top-stories By Nakayenze Priscilla
    2 hours ago
    Kasegu  donates land for a new basketball court in Mbale
    Kamuli woman handed 15 years for husband's genital
    top-stories By Hakim Kanyere
    2 hours ago
    Kamuli woman handed 15 years for husband's genital
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    top-stories By Richard Ndagije
    3 hours ago
    UPDF turns losses to profits: NEC's financial turnaround.
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    top-stories By Nakayenze Priscilla
    4 hours ago
    Government defends shs300bn bailout for roko construction amid public concerns
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    4 hours ago
    Rotary Cancer run targets raising shs3bn this year

    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    top-stories By David Ochieng
    4 hours ago
    Stop forcing expired LCs on us, Tororo tells govt
    Essential tips for a fire outbreak at work.
    top-stories By Victoria Atino
    5 hours ago
    Essential tips for a fire outbreak at work.
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Gulu urges govt to boost emergency medical services
    NCBA Bank, forestry watchdog commit Shs45m to restoring degraded forests
    top-stories By Pedson Mumbere
    5 hours ago
    NCBA Bank, forestry watchdog commit Shs45m to restoring degraded forests
    Tanzanian artist who burned president's picture jailed
    tanzania By NP admin
    5 hours ago
    Tanzanian artist who burned president's picture jailed
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA
    top-stories By Sam Ibanda Mugabi
    5 hours ago
    President Museveni creates new unit to supervise URA