Kampala Restaurant week kicks off

Kampala Restaurant Week has kicked off with 30 delicious menus for the 10- day dining fest across participating restaurants in Kampala, ending on July, 14.

As has been the staple, the Pearl Guide has pooled together some of Kampala’s fine dining restaurants to reassure all foodies of great ambiance, perfect service, and delicious meals as they discover different eateries around town.

Open for anyone to try are casual meals at shs20,000, including floppy Joes Garlic bread, Thai veg roll, steamed beef tenderloin and at shs30,000 for signature meals including mediterranean steak pasta, the burger’s priest, and the dragon tuna roll at Molecule.

Exciting at the Alchemist will be the rib tower and the smashed shroom burger each at sh25000 (casual meals) and Tilapia Florentine and the Parisian short ribs at shs35000 under the signature dining category.

“We have formerly emphasized and highlighted some of the best dining spots within town through the previous editions. The return of Kampala restaurant week is yet another opportunity we have availed to the public to discover Kampala while creating wholesome memories through food”, said Isac Langoli the Kampala Restaurant Week Project Manager.

New at this edition, is the foodie passport through which frequent diners will win extra rewards by simply scanning a QR code on any Kampala Restaurant Week Menu.

This edition has onboarded partnerships from UBL, that will offer complimentary Tusker Cider for every signature meal, or an Aquafina bottle courtesy of Crown Beverages Limited.

Additionally, all diners will enjoy an instant cashback for every flexipay transaction during the 10-day food bonanza.