Children resource centre bridges education gaps in Kibuli

A year ago, the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation (4040) launched the Angaza Resource Centre (ARC) in Kibuli.

The project aimed at bridging educational gaps in the area, particularly for children who attend schools which lack facilities such as computer labs, libraries and other resources that support and promote learning.

The centre comprises a computer lab and a library equipped with computers, storybooks, text books, games and learning aids.

A team of qualified teachers facilitate reading, literacy and life skills sessions and provide computer training to the learners, teachers and young people from Kibuli and other surrounding communities.

Esther Kalenzi, the 4040 Team Leader says that the construction of the resource centre was born out of the Angaza Outreach Programme in partner schools where gaps were observed.

The foundation mobilised funds to set up the Resource Centre to bring the necessary resources closer to the community.

"When we visited different schools, one of the first things we noticed was that they had no libraries. A few had small shelves to store some books in the Head Teacher's office. We started to discuss ways in which we could provide learning resources that could serve both in and out of school children within Makindye Division. This is how the Angaza Resource Centre dream was born." Kalenzi noted.

Since its inception, the Angaza Resource Centre has partnered with four schools; Quentin and Merowa Junior Schools, Vallerian Primary School and Hope Shammah Junior School.

So far, over 200 children use the computer lab and library weekly and have received basic training in ICT alongside literacy and life skills.

This has improved their computer proficiency, reading, comprehension and spelling skills as attested by the learners and teachers.

“I learned how to read, spell better, search for work on the computer and I have made new friends." Rachael Nassali (not real name), a Primary 4 learner at Merowa Junior School, shared her excitement.

In the spirit of strengthening reading amongst the children, the centre hosted its first D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read) Day in March 2024 and invited different guests including Siima Sabiti, Faith Mulungi, Kareem Katuramu, Hermione Nakabugo, Kato Katende, Tracy Kababiito and Isaac Munanira to read to the children in a week-long series.

All these efforts were aimed at improving literacy and increasing the love for reading.

With the new competence-based/learner-centred curriculum in secondary skills, research is a key skill which can be facilitated through access to computers and books.

The ARC has held two holiday programmes for teenagers from the community to build their computer competencies, and provide a safe space for reading and interaction with their peers.

At least 30 youngsters have been reached with the programme and here are some testimonials.

Mirembe Rahmah who attended the holiday programme in May said, “Angaza Resource Centre is a good place for anyone because it welcomes every person young or teenager, they are all welcomed and learning is for free because they are trying to make our generation a better one.”

“The Angaza Resource Centre Community is like a family to me because it has helped me be a chess champion to have skills and knowledge of using ICT and also to know who I am. One day, Teacher Ritah and Teacher Gloria taught us about being hardworking, persistent, and resilient, having love for one another, respect, empathy, and honesty and also, they taught us to have integrity. The Angaza Resource Centre has really done a great job concerning my studies and personal growth.”

The Centre's impact extends beyond the learners to their stewards. It has also been instrumental in training teachers in learner-centred education. This professional development has enabled educators to deliver more effective and engaging lessons, significantly improving the quality of sessions delivered to children.

So far, we have conducted three trainings; phonics, Early Grade Reading Assessment and Resource Making which have been attended by 35 primary teachers, all in an effort to build their capacity in creatively delivering lessons to the children.

Teacher Nasali Alazia from Merowa Junior School noted that she had learned the proper pronunciation of words, a challenge that many teachers and learners face.

“I have learned proper pronunciation and different sounds, which I look forward to implementing in my class,” she said.

At least 10 teachers have received ICT training to better support their learners as well as and also use the skills in their professional lives.

The Foundation looks forward to expanding its reach and impact.

Plans are underway to equip the Centre with more computers and reading materials, to further enhance the learning experience for the children.

"We are committed to making the Angaza Resource Centre a hub of educational support and excellence. We encourage parents and the community to continue supporting and utilising the Centre to its fullest potential," says Gloria Mbabazi, Head of the ARC.

4040 also plans to expand to other communities; this will not only be in the form of physical centres but also the provision of books and learning aids via mobile libraries and offering relevant training to educators.

The centre is funded through crowdfunding donations from supporters, and friends, and grants from partners such as Segal Family Foundation and Merck Foundation.

Volunteers have also played a crucial role in maintaining and running the Centre, ensuring its sustainability and continuous impact.

"We have been blessed with an incredible support system. From the struggle to find land to the tiring work of fundraising, it was all easier to manage because of the amazing team at 4040, as well as our wonderful supporters and partners,”" Esther Kalenzi- Team Lead, 4040.