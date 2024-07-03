    • Gen Muhoozi hails Uganda-Ethiopia ties

    News -->
    Gen Muhoozi hails Uganda-Ethiopia ties
    Caption not available

    By BillClinton Nuwahereza
    Tags:
    Ethiopia Gen Muhoozi Kain... UPDF

    General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, has commended the  military collaboration between the UPDF  and the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF).

    He attributed this strong cooperation to the deep-rooted historical ties between Uganda and Ethiopia.

    Keep Reading

    General Kainerugaba highlighted that this partnership has been bolstered by high-level visits and bilateral discussions among military leaders from both nations.

    "The areas now known as Uganda and Ethiopia have been connected for the past 2,000 years. Historical records indicate trade with the Aksum empire as far back as 100 AD," he stated.

    "Our relationship is built on blood and a shared history," he added.

    As the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Kainerugaba made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelelicha, Chief of General Staff of the ENDF, at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) Headquarters in Mbuya.

    He emphasized the history of collaboration and mutual support between the UPDF and ENDF, influenced by their national interests and regional security concerns.

    "We fondly recall our joint operations with our Ethiopian brothers in 1995 and 1996 against Bashir's Sudan Armed Forces and the Lord's Resistance Army. These operations, called Mwisho 1 and Mwisho 2, aimed to eliminate the LRA in South Sudan and support the SPLA," the CDF remarked.

    Both countries have contributed troops to African Union and United Nations peacekeeping missions, particularly in Somalia through AMISOM and ATMIS.

    General Kainerugaba praised the military training exchanges and invited ENDF officers to participate in UPDF courses in Uganda.

    Field Marshal Birhanu expressed his eagerness to strengthen cooperation and explore new partnership opportunities.

    "Together, we can continue to build on our shared history, deepen our mutual understanding, and work towards a brighter and more secure future for our nations and the region," he said.

    The meeting was attended by senior UPDF and ENDF officers, including Lt Gen Charles Okidi, Commander of the UPDF Air Force; Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, Chief of Joint Staff; and Maj Gen James Birungi, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    RELATED ARTICLES
    Soldiers’ spouses urged to prepare for life after retirement
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    3 days ago
    Soldiers’ spouses urged to prepare for life after retirement
    Experts call for clearer role of security agencies ahead of 2026 polls
    2026-election-watch By Muhamadi Matovu
    4 days ago
    Experts call for clearer role of security agencies ahead of 2026 polls
    UPDF, Global Security Service Group strengthen ties
    security By BillClinton Nuwahereza
    5 days ago
    UPDF, Global Security Service Group strengthen ties
    Bombo military hospital welcomes new director
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    1 week ago
    Bombo military hospital welcomes new director
    UNRA equips UPDF Marines Brigade soldiers with skills for operating ferries
    news By Lawrence Mushabe
    1 week ago
    UNRA equips UPDF Marines Brigade soldiers with skills for operating ferries
    UPDF releases list of successful recruits
    security By BillClinton Nuwahereza
    2 weeks ago
    UPDF releases list of successful recruits
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close